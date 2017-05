కేసీఆర్ తప్పుగా అర్థం చేసుకున్నారు.. ఇంకో పదేళ్లు బీజేపీయే: వెంకయ్య

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said that Telangana CM KCR's comments on BJP National President Amit Shah are not correct. While speaking at BJP's 'Maha Sammelan' in Vijayawada on Thursday he told that CM KCR mis-understand Amit Shah's comments regarding Funds to Telangana in Five Years. He also told that A "Modi Fest" would be organised across the country from tomorrow till June 15 where the BJP members would go door-to-door and propagate the Modi government's programmes. "This programme is not against anyone but only to expand our base in all parts of the country," he added.