వైసీపీ మరోసారి అభాసుపాలైంది: కేశినేని నాని సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

TDP MP Kesineni Nani critisized YCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here in Vijayawada on Saturday that YS Jagan is misleading Election Commission. He demanded that government should ban YCP mouth pieces Sakshi News Paper and Sakshi TV. And he also stated that YCP giving wrong complaints because of the defeat fear in Nandyal Bypoll.