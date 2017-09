ఏపీ మంత్రివర్గం కీలక నిర్ణయాలు, అధికారులపై చంద్రబాబు సీరియస్

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu taken key decessions in AP Cabinet Meeting which was held in Amaravathi Secretariat here on Saturday. According to sources.. atleast 60 points were discussed in cabinet meeting. CM Chandrababu has slamed officials when the sand issue was raised. Chandrababu ordered Chief Secretary and other officials to check in this regard. CM also slamed Health Department Officials when the officials raised the sanction of the new posts.