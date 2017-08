ఏపీ మంత్రివర్గం కీలక నిర్ణయాలు

Andhra Pradesh

The AP Cabinet has met today and several key decisions are taken in this cabinet meeting. It is decided that the Agri Gold victim families should be taken care of and accordingly the cabinet decided to give Rs 3 lakhs as compensation for each victim family. CM Chandrababu Naidu will be making an announcement tomorrow in the Assembly, regarding this help to Agri Gold victims. Further, the cabinet decided to regularise all the plots under 100 Sq yards and also it has decided to provide Basavatarakam Kit for the mothers undergoing deliveries in Government hospitals.