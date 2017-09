సిక్కోలు లిఫ్ట్ పథకాలకు అధికార గ్రహణం: మంత్రి అచ్చెన్నాయుడు ప్రతిపాదనలూ బేఖాతర్

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu had said recently his government should launches 28 irrigation projects next Three months. But ground level conditions were different. Particularly in Srikakulam proposed lift irrigation scheemes not exceeded government permmissions. Minister Kinjarapu Achanaidu prestigious Bonth lift irrigation scheeme is one of these lift irrigation projects.