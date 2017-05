అప్పటి వరకే టీడీపీతో.. తరువాత ఏమైనా జరగొచ్చు.. పీఠాలు కదిలిపోతాయ్: సోము వీర్రాజు

ఒక్క పరుగు తేడాతో ఐపీఎల్ లో ముంబై గెలిచిందని... అలాగే రాజకీయాల్లో కూడా ఎప్పుడైనా ఏదైనా జరగొచ్చని బీజేపీ ఎమ్మెల్సీ సోము వీర్రాజు వ్యాఖ్యానించారు.

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

BJP MLC Somu Veerraju told that Anything will happen in Politics. He commented Politics also like Cricket. He has given an example of IPL match between Mumbai Vs Pune. He told that Mumbai won the match with the difference of a single run, Like that anything will happen in politics. He said.. Anyone can meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Why some politicians are making negative comments on the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meet with Narendra Modi. Even Ummareddy Venkateswarlu also met CM Chandrababu Naidu several times on his personal issues. If that is wrong, this is also wrong.. what do you say?