బూతుబొమ్మలు పంపి వేధించిన ఆకతాయికి చుక్కలు చూపించిన గృహిణి

Friday, June 9, 2017, 12:03 [IST]

The 40-year-old Housewife suffered a lot with porn pics sent by a man who is working in a printing press at Eluru Road, Vijayawada. First he sent a message through facebook messenger saying 'Hi.. Hello' and after that he posted porn pics and films through his facebook account. She cleverly traced his whereabouts.. went to his place and beaten him with her cheppal. After that police arrested him.