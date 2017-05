పట్టపగలే హత్య: సోదరి అక్రమ సంబంధమే ప్రాణం తీసింది(పిక్చర్స్)

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

A 36-year-old was hacked to death in full public view at a market yard in Proddatur in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. The assailants repeatedly stabbed the man in the middle of the road as people watched in horror. Nobody came forward to save the victim.