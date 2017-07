Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Story first published: Saturday, July 8, 2017, 21:42 [IST]

One Satish, mercilessly slit the throat of his lover, Bhavani, and killed her, in Purna market area of Visakhapatnam. He tried to commit suicide after that, but he survived with injuries. Police, who got to know of the incident, through the girl's parents, rushed to the spot. They sent Satish to the hospital and said that strict action would be initiated against him. Satish and Bhavani were in love with each other from the past four years. They both belong to different castes.