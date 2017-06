పెళ్లిచేసుకుందాం అంది.. అంతే.. ప్రేయసిని నదిలో తోసేశాడు.. తర్వాత ఏమైందంటే..

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Nasika Srinivas, who belongs to Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari thrown his lover Gandi Aliveni(26) into the river Gowthami Godavari from the GMC Balayogi Bridge on Sunday Night at Yanam-Edurlanka. But she was saved by some fishermen and admitted into Yanam Government Hospital. A case was filed by the local police on this incident and they are investigating further.