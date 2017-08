ఆ కాలనీని అందుకే ఖాళీ చేయిస్తున్నారా?: ఏపీ ప్రభుత్వానికి ఎంపీ చిరంజీవి లేఖాస్త్రం!

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Congress Rajya Sabha Members Chiranjeevi wrote a letter to AP Government. He questioned the evacuation carried out by State Government at the 18th Ward in Tirupati. The Actor-turned-Politician alleged TDP Government has been evacuating people staying in the Colony only to offer the prime land to Private Parties. The reaction from Chiranjeevi is surprising for not just Political Parties but his Fans as well. Why because, Megastar isn't actively participating in any of the Congress Party activities since the past few years. Neither Chiru responded on any burning issue nor did he gave an indication that politics will continue to remain a part of his life.