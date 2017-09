Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

YCP chief Jaganmohan Reddy had very high hopes on Nandyal by-poll. He stayed in Nandyal for two weeks and relentlessly campaigned. However, his party candidate suffered a humiliating defeat, and many political analysts blamed Jagan for the defeat. Do YCP seniors also feel that Jagan's alleged loudmouth is the reason why YCP lost the by-poll?