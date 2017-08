Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Ministers Kalva Srinivasulu, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, KE Krishna Murthy lashed out at YSR Congress Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his serial tour in Nandyal. Ministers said YS Jagan is following his grand father Raja Reddy's faction politics.