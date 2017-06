Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

The inevitable has happened in Kurnool. Shilpa Mohan Reddy had decided to quit TDP and join YSR Congress ahead of Nandhyala By-election. Shilpa himself told this to media and declared that he will join the main opposition party on 14th of this month.