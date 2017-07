రంగు పడింది: ‘ఆంధ్రజ్యోతి’పై ఎమ్మెల్యే ‘ఆళ్ల’ పరువునష్టం దావా!

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu



YSRCP MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy filed a defamation suit in Nampally Court against telugu daily Andhra Jyothy on Thursday. MLA allaged in his petition that Andhra Jyothy daily is publishing false news article on YCP Chief Jagan Mohan Reddy's Delhi tour. Court taken his petition for enquiry and stated that on August 1, 2017 the court will record MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy's statement.