మోసపోయాం బ్రదర్: టీడీపీలో చేరికపై ఆనం వివేకా సంచలన వ్యాఖ్యలు

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In Nellore Politics 'Anam Brothers' played an important role per the past 30 years. But when they joined in TDP, CM Chandrababu Naidu has given a promise that he will give MLC post to Anam Vivekananda Reddy. He already offered Nellore District Incharge post to Anam Ramanarayana Reddy. From that time, Vivekananda Reddy is still waiting for MLC post. In the governor quota also.. this post is not given to him. So now, Anam vivekananda Reddy is speaking to his followers with heavy heart that they were not happy with TDP.