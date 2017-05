ఆ నలుగురే 'దాసరి'ని మోయాలి.. మరెవరూ ఆయన్ను తాకవద్దు: మోహన్ బాబు

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 11:10 [IST]

English summary

Veteran actor and politician, Mohan Babu, broke down at the hospital, where Dasari Narayana Rao passed away this evening. He said that Dasari began a new chapter in the history of Indian cinema and today that chapter is closed. He tried hard to control his tears,