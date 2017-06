గల్లా జయదేవ్ తప్పుకో: గ్రూపు రాజకీయాలపై చంద్రబాబు ఆగ్రహం

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 10:26 [IST]

English summary

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has asked Guntur MP Galla Jayadev to quit the organising body of the Andhra Pradesh Olympic Association (APOA). The direction comes after the state lost the opportunity to host the National Games in 2018 due to group politics in APOA.