యధేచ్ఛగా ఇసుక అక్రమ రవాణా: బాబు ఆదేశాలు డోంట్ కేర్

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

Perception of the people on the government policies and programmes, including sand, liquor and the Anna Amrutha Hastham. The government is apparently in a fix over its free sand policy if the IVRS survey results presented by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu are any indication. As per the survey, 52% people are not happy with the policy.