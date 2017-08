Andhra Pradesh

Nandyal assembly bye election given scope to YS Jagan for introspect. Including YS Jagan total YSR Congress Party confident on Nandyal bye election victory befoe result. After that things are changed in AP Politics. At the same time YS Jagan should introspect him self about his laungage on CM Chandrababu Naidu as well as his party MLA RK Roja also.There is 18 months here for electoral battle in Andhra Pradesh.