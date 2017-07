చక్రం తిప్పిన చంద్రబాబు: నేతలకు నామినేటేడ్ పోస్టులు, నంద్యాలలో మంత్రులకు బాధ్యతలు

Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

English summary

The Nandyal by-election to be held sometime later has all the potential to be the biggest war fought in any election in the recent years. The by-election is necessary as sitting legislator Bhuma Nagi Reddy died recently. Nagi Reddy, who was elected on the YSR Congress ticket had defected to the ruling Telugu Desam Party along with his daughter Akhila Priya in his last days.