బీజేపీ దేశానికే ప్రమాదకరం, అవి అసలు ఎన్నికలే కాదు: రఘువీరారెడ్డి

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

APCC President N.Raghuveera Reddy told that BJP is dangerous to our Country. Not only that.. TDP, YCP are BJP affliated parties, he added. While talking here in Vijayawada on Tuesday at APCC Office Raghuveera Reddy speak about Nandyal Bypoll and Kakinada Municipal Elections. They are not called elections, even Election Commission also failed regarding this elections, he concluded.