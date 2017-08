భూమా-శిల్పా మోహన్ రెడ్డిలో ఆ భయం: యువతకు 'స్మార్ట్'గా గాలం

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

With two days left for the Nandyal bypoll, both chief minister Chandrababu Naidu and YSR Congress chief YS Jagan have turned it into a highstakes battle. While Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy and Silpa Mohan Reddy are the TDP and YSR Congress candidates respectively, Nandyal bypoll has turned into a proxy war for the two. Interestingly, the duo is simultaneously campaigning in the town for their candidates, turning up the political heat.