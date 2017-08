అందుకే అందరూ నంద్యాలలో: సుజనా వ్యాఖ్య, జగన్ చెబుతోంది నిజమా?

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Union Minister and TDP leader Y Sujana Choudhary, while expressing confidence that his party would win the election, said the Nandyal bypoll would not be a referendum on the performance of the government in the state. Talking to reporters here on Saturday, Sujana Chowdhary said: “Election to the Nandyal Assembly seat is not a referendum. Most of the party leaders have been campaigning here because we don’t want to lose in the election.”