లైవ్: ‘నంద్యాల’ లెక్కింపు: ఎక్కడా తగ్గని సైకిల్, చివరలో షాకిచ్చిన జగన్ పార్టీ

Andhra Pradesh

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

Election Commission of India will on Monday announce the results in crucial Nandyal bypolls. The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of sitting MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy. The TDP has pinned hopes on Reddy’s nephew Brahmananda Reddy. While YSRC has fielded Mohan Reddy.