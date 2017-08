నంద్యాల ఉపఎన్నిక: వైసీపీకి ఓటమి భయం.. ఆపేందుకు కుట్ర.. జాగ్రత్త, నేతలకు బాబు సూచన

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Coordination Committee meeting under chief minister Chandrababu Naidu took place on Thursday for two hours and the main point of discussion was the Nandyal bypoll.Nandyal bypoll has become a prestigious issue for the ruling TDP. All the TDP leaders are in Nandyal working for the bypoll and TDP is very confident about it's victory in this poll. Some of the TDP leaders alleged that the YCP leaders including it's Chief YS Jagan are feared about their defeat in this election, that is why they are trying in many ways to stop the election at any cost.