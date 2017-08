Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Nandyal ByPolls Results Update : TDP Leading by Margin of 20,000 after 8 rounds | Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The total votes received were 2,18,858, while 1,73,189 people voted in Nandyal bypoll, 84,549 were male and 88,639 were female voters.