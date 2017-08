Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

The ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate, Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy, defeated YSR Congress Party's candidate Shilpa Mohan Reddy by a margin of 27,000 votes after 19 rounds of counting for Nandyal Assembly by-election in Andhra Pradesh. This victory of the TDP comes as a major jolt for the YSRCP.