Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The Election Commission has asked the State Election Commission to issue a stern warning to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for his comments on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu which, it said, violated the model code of conduct. During campaigning for Nandyal bypoll, Jagan had, on August 3, said “there is nothing wrong if Chandrababu Naidu is shot dead on the road for not fulfilling election promises”.