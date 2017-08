నంద్యాల మాదే, కాకినాడా మాదే: టీడీపీ నేత కళా వెంకట్రావు

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

TDP Leader Kala Venkatrao told that Nandyal voters cast their vote in favour of TDP. They don't like Jagan's Language that is why they supported TDP, he added. In this senario.. Nandyal and Kakinada both are ours.. Kala Venkatrao concluded. On the other hand Late Bhuma Nagireddy's daughter Bhuma Mounika said in the pressmeet that Nandyal Victory is a great honour to our late father Bhuma Nagireddy.