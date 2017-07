నంద్యాలలో మరోమారు వేడెక్కిన రాజకీయం: మొదలైన అసంతృప్తులు, బుజ్జగింపుల పర్వం

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Nandyal Politics Heat Up with Ex Minister Shilpa Mohan Reddy. After defeat of getting TDP ticket in Nandyal Bypoll.. Shilpa Mohan Reddy joined YCP in the presence of party chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently. Now it's turn for his brother who is a MLC of TDP. Due to High Command of TDP neglegence.. Chakrapani Reddy also thinking to leave TDP and join in YCP like his own brother.