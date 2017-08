గెలుపు ఓటములపై 'గోస్పాడు', భూమా ఫ్యామిలీకి కలిసి వచ్చేనా?, వైసీపీ ధీమా ఇదే

Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Nandyal By-Poll is drawing everyone's attention as this is the first election after TDP Government completed 3 years rule.The Nandyal by-poll has gained prominence as it comes at a crucial moment, after three years of the TDP government in the state.Nandyal has also been a stronghold of the YSRCP, and a win for the TDP here will make a big political statement.