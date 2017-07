Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi: The suspense over the NDA’s candidate for vice-president could, meanwhile, end on Monday when the BJP’s parliamentary board is expected to meet. The Opposition parties have already chosen Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi as their joint nominee for vice-president. Several names are doing the rounds in the BJP for the second-highest constitutional post, and speculation is rife that Mr M. Venkaiah Naidu is being regarded as the front-runner, even though Mr Naidu had himself rejected such suggestions. BJP president Amit Shah had recently met the RSS top brass on the issue.