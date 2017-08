Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Police are on the lookout for a 23-year-old software engineer who has been missing for the last four days. Kancharla Venkat Sai Teja, a native of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh, was employed in MindTree, IT firm, in Chennai. He was staying with his friends at a rented house in Neelankarai. On Saturday evening, Venkat reportedly went out on his motorbike and never returned. His flatmates filed a missing complaint with the police after a futile search in the neighbourhood and the spots he frequents. His parents residing in Nellore were also informed. Speaking to DC, a relative said that the man’s parents reached Chennai on Monday.