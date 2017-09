మంత్రి పదవి ఆశించలేదు.. రాలేదని నిరాశా లేదు, ఎన్నో సమీకరణాలు ఉంటాయి: ఎంపీ హరిబాబు

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

BJP Andhra Pradesh State President, Visakhapatnam MP Kambhampati Haribabu said that he is not in a worry as he has not got the Minister Post in the recent Cabinet Re-shuffule. When talks came out that Haribabu is going to get Minister Post, He went to Delhi along with his family members on Saturday Night. But his name is not included in the list of recent cabinet ministers.