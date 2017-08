Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Vijayawada Police are now suspecting that Dr Surya Kumari attempted suicide. This is the new twist in this case. Locals given information about her bike and chappals at Rivas canal in vijayawada. So police are investigating now in this angle also. Dr. Korlapati Surya Kumari, a government doctor at Telladevarapalli village in Visannapeta Mandal, went missing late Monday night. The incident came to light after the police registered a case on Wednesday, following a complaint by her mother Mariyamma on Tuesday. His other daughter is a Karnataka cadre IAS officer. The missing women was staying with her parents at Film Colony in Machavaram.