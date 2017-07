సినిమాలు, రాజకీయాల్లోకి వచ్చే ఆలోచన లేదు, దృష్టంతా హెరిటేజ్ అభివృద్ధిపైనే : నారా బ్రాహ్మణి

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

With the exit from the retail business, Heritage Foods hopes to grow their dairy business to Rs 6,000 crore over the next five years announced Nara Brahmani, its executive director while addressing an interactive session with 150 plus FICCI Ladies Organisation(FLO) members here in city at Hotel Park in Hyderabad today. She along with her husband, both together shared a business platform for the first time to share their mind, refreshing ideas on business, cinema, politics and the fine balance of all.