వైసీపీలో మరో వికెట్ డౌన్! పావులు కదిపిన టీడీపీ, ‘సముచిత స్థానం’ గాలంతో...

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

One more wicket down in YCP! TDP grabbed Guttula Venkata Sai Srinivasa Rao of YCP with a Strategy. Sai is acting as State Secretary in YCP Now. According to the sources, On 14th August, in Amaravathi, in the presence of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu.. Guttula Sai is joining in TDP.