అనంతపురంలో వేడెక్కిన రాజకీయాలు, టీడీపీ ఎంపీ జేసీ వర్సెస్ ఎమ్మెల్యే... రచ్చరచ్చ!

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

At present group differences between TDP MP JC Diwakar Reddy, MLA Prabhakar Chowdary is heating up the Anantapur politics. Anantapuram MP JC Diwakar Reddy expressing his feelings before his followers stating that he is not getting imprtance in the TDP so that he want's to submitt resignation to his MP Post. In anantapur some corporators are in JC group and some corporators are in Prabhakar Chowdary group. Recently one corporator of JC group and one corporator of Prabhakar Chowdary group quarallel and attacked each other in standing committee meeting.