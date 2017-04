Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Thursday, April 27, 2017, 17:45 [IST]

English summary

Political strategist Prashant Kishor has rejected the reports of him being hired by YSR Congress. “Absolute bunkum!Tired of such uninformed speculations. When we don’t work on-hire basis, where is the question of anyone “hiring” our services?,” tweeted Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee following a report by an Andhra based website.