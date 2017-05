రాష్ట్రపతి ఎన్నిక: ఏకగ్రీవం చేద్దాం.. మమతతో మాట్లాడండి.. బాబును కోరిన షా!?

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

Story first published: Friday, May 26, 2017, 10:57 [IST]

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is going to talk to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Benarjee regarding President Elections. It seems BJP National President Amit Shah asked Chandrababu to talk to Mamata Benarjee regarding this issue. BJP is trying to elect it's candidate unanimously as President. As part of this plan only, Amit Shah requested Chandrababu to negotiate with Mamata Benarjee to do the needful.