టీడీపీలో తాజా సర్వే ప్రకంపనలు, చంద్రబాబు ఓకే, ఎమ్మెల్యేల్లో కొందరే పాస్, ఈసారి అధికారం కష్టమేనా?

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

At present a psephologist survey on AP Government and CM Chandrababu Naidu's administration is creating sensation in tdp. This is the latest survey and chandrababu taken personal interest to do this survey it seems. This survey mainly concentrated on the performance of cm and MLAs in the government. In this survey.. chandrababu Naidu got 67 percent marks and some of his MLAs are got only pass marks and some got only 20 percent marks.