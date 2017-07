రాజమౌళిని అడగండి: అకున్ సబర్వాల్ లీకులపై వర్మ ప్రశ్న

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Ram Gopal Varma stirred up a hornet's nest with his comments on the ongoing investigation into the drug scam by the Hyderabad police. While IAS officer R V Chandravadan has lashed out at the filmmaker for his 'insensitive comments,' the Movie Artistes Association (MAA) too distanced itself from RGV's remarks.