నంద్యాల ఉపఎన్నికపై ఆర్జీ ఫ్లాష్ టీం సర్వే! టీడీపీకే గెలుపు ఛాన్స్?

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Andhrajyothy had published a Pre-Poll Survey Results of Nandhyal By-Elections. According to their findings, TDP will amass 54.00 % - 56.78 % and YSR Congress will just manage 36.00 % - 38.53 %. Congress will be in a distant third position with 5.98% Vote Share. RG Flash Team is the Survey Team which worked for Lagadapati Rajagopal for 2014 Elections. Back then, they managed to get the result close. It has to be seen what will happen this time. Their findings indicate that it is an easy win for TDP.