నంద్యాల ఫలితంపై సబ్బం సంచలన వ్యాఖ్య, రోజా పూజలు చేసినా...

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Minister Ganta Srinivas Rao said that people are very observant and know very well whom to vote. On Telugu Desam Party (TDP) resounding victory in Nandyala by-poll, he said that right from the beginning, the election was seen as a referendum to Chandrababu's 3-year rule. People have voted for the development activities and welfare schemes introduced by the government for the poor, he said. On the other hand, the resounding win in every round shows how much the people have rejected the Opposition YSRCP, he added.