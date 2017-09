శిల్పా చక్రపాణిరెడ్డి ఎఫెక్ట్: ఎమ్మెల్సీ పదవికి తీవ్ర పోటీ, టీడీపీ అభ్యర్థి ఎవరు?

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Due to Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy Resignation and Joining in YCP.. MLC post was now vecant from the kurnool district. Now what is the TDP Chief's plan to fill this post. Who is the MLC candidate from TDP. According to the sources, for this MLC post Banaganapalle MLA BC Janardhan Reddy's Brother Rajareddy is trying and on other hand Nandyal MP SPY Reddy's son-in-law Sajjala Sridhar Reddy also trying to capture this post.