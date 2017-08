Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Silpa Chakrapani Reddy, who resigned from the Telugu Desam Party and also his MLC post, has met YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy late on Wednesday evening. He came directly from Nandyal to Hyderabad and met YS Jagan. He explained to YS Jagan the reasons for for his qutting the TDP. He had also explained about how the TDP had slighted him all these days. He will join the YSRCP in the presence of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Nandyal. He had earlier promised that he will gift victory to the YSRCP. A massive public meeting well be held at the SPG grounds in Nandyal on Thursday at 3 pm. YS Jagan would address the meeting.