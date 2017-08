జగన్ కు గట్టి షాక్! బీజేపీ వైపు మేకపాటి చూపు, ఇప్పటికే అమిత్ షాతో మంతనాలు!?

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu



According to sources, Nellore MP, YSRCP Senior Leader Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy is going to join in BJP. His followers are telling that Mekapati changed his mind after YCP defeat in Nandyal Bypoll. Two days back when he was in Delhi, Mekapati Raja Mohan Reddy met BJP Chief Amit Shah. This created a rumour that he is going to join in BJP. If this will happen, We can say it's a huge shock to YCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.