వెంకయ్య, సుజనా సంస్థలకు హోంశాఖ హెచ్చరిక: మరో 5,922 సంస్థలకి కూడా

Andhra Pradesh

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

English summary

The Union home ministry has issued a warning to 5,922 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), threatening to cancel their FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) licences that would stop them from receiving foreign funding, if they fail to file annual income and expenditure records for five consecutive years, a senior home ministry official confirmed.