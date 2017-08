కాదంటే చంద్రబాబు స్టయిలే వేరు: ఏపీ ప్రభుత్వ సలహాదారు పదవికి శ్రీధరన్ గుడ్ బై

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

AP CM Chandra babu style different in administration. He has focus on preriority on to choose emenent persons for publicity while railway track not to go on one way. Chandra babu didnot accept Sridharan adiveses while after that differences are widen. MK Sridharan who is adviser on Metro Rail project had reisgned to his post.